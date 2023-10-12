Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.46. 165,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,456. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,670,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

