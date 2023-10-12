Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.00. 35,270,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,584,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.29. The stock has a market cap of $831.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

