Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 349.8% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,943.0 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
TGSNF remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.