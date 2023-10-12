Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 349.8% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,943.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

TGSNF remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

