The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,817. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

