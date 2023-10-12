The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,006,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

