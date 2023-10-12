The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Chemours makes up 2.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Chemours worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Chemours Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 251,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.