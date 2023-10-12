The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,412. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

