The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $18.20

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.20 to $18.20 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

ACMR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 256,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,098 shares of company stock worth $4,184,957 in the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 201,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 242,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

