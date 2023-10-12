The Mosaic Company Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

MOS stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

