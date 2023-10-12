The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $79,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

