The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTN. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.72) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 51 ($0.62).

RTN stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.81) on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £508.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

