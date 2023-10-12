The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTN. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.72) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 51 ($0.62).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
