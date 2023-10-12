The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 270.8% in September

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,777,300 shares, a growth of 270.8% from the September 15th total of 2,097,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,641.4 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

EHGRF remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

