The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.39. 205,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

