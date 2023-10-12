Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.50. The company had a trading volume of 502,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.95 and its 200 day moving average is $535.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

