Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.10. 525,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.18. The stock has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.