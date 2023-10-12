Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 18152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.20 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $549.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Thorne HealthTech by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

