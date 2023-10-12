Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Down 2.9 %
TNGRF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.