Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

TNGRF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

