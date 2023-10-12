Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 4.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 2,145,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,263,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

