TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.71

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.71 and last traded at C$30.36, with a volume of 31879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.14.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of C$306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$297.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6504425 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

