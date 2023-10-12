Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 39.4% in September

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

TOKCF remained flat at $57.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

