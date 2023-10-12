Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $74.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

