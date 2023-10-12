Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.90

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 239991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODG. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $138,500,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $52,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

