TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 135,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session's volume of 362,342 shares.The stock last traded at $27.94 and had previously closed at $28.07.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

