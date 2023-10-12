Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

Shares of TOSYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 37,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,198. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.