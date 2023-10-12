Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,964,600 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 16,106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMLF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

