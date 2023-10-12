Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.03.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.