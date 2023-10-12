Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,724,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of TGGI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 26,003,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152,808. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
