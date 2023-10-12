Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,724,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of TGGI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 26,003,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152,808. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

