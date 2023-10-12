TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in September

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the September 15th total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TRSWF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRSWF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

