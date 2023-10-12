Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 9,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Transocean makes up approximately 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,680. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

