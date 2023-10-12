Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.65. 209,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,420,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $568.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

