Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 955 ($11.69) to GBX 880 ($10.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 979.13 ($11.98).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 758.20 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 870.64. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

