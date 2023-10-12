TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

THS stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

