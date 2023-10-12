Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Stock Down 1.9 %

Trend Micro stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. 8,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $443.22 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

