Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

