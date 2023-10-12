Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 2,811,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,856,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

