Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 19,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 323,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $632.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

