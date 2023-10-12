Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $85.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

