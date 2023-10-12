Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance
Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $85.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
