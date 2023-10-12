Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 4.5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.39. 25,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,201,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

