Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Increased by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 885,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,225,857. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.