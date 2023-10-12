uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) vs. Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Critical Review

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Radioio and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A uCloudlink Group -5.77% 1.21% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Radioio and uCloudlink Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A uCloudlink Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Radioio has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radioio and uCloudlink Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $71.46 million 1.10 -$19.85 million ($0.14) -15.21

Radioio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uCloudlink Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

uCloudlink Group beats Radioio on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radioio



Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About uCloudlink Group



uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

