UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Price Down 2%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.50 and last traded at $154.50. Approximately 518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.70.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

