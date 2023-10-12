Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

