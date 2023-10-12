Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $389.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.48. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

