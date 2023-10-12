Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $146.47 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

