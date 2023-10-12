Unigestion Holding SA Has $21.41 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

