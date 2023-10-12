Unigestion Holding SA Has $402,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.