Unigestion Holding SA Invests $301,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 662,435 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Autohome by 25,816.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $76,342,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

