Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $146.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

