Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

