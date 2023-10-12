Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXFree Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

