Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.33. 567,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.33 and a 200 day moving average of $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

